DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

