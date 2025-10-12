DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCHP opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $49.82.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

