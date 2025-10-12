DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,147 Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 377.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 729.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

