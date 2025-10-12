DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,303 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $76,114,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,411,000 after buying an additional 502,897 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $55,808,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $44,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $24,891,000.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

NYSE:EAT opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

