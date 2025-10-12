DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,815 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $57.56 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.