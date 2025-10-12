DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $126.88 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

