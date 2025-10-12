DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 305.4% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 153,132 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $1,740,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $829,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $2,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,667 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,162. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

