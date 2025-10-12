DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 784,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 95,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,539.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

