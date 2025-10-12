DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 371 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.