DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 371 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
NYSE SJM opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
