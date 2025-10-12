DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,829 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF $BUL

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BUL opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $54.09.
Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.