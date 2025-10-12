DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 800 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,574 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 5.4%

NYSE:DKS opened at $211.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

