DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,961,000 after acquiring an additional 611,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $264,796,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $93,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $703.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $422.38 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $755.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.59, a P/E/G ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

