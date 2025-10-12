Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $150.42 and last traded at $150.67. Approximately 11,645,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,302,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.95.

Specifically, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,837,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,040. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 509,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $74,402,988.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438.36. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 94.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

