Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

DNLI opened at $15.37 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 242,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,169.78. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $91,569. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 88.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,766,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,042 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 339.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

