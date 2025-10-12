DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $11.83 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

