Desjardins Reiterates “C$73.00” Price Target for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCA

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.1%

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$64.25 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$59.10 and a 1 year high of C$75.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.