Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.1429.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

In other Docusign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,915.98. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,414.44. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,074,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,960,000 after purchasing an additional 236,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 318,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

