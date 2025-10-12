DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Position Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $256,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $266.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.37 and a 1-year high of $285.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.97.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $8,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,476,418.20. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 34,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.24, for a total value of $9,164,687.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,605,508. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,001,054 shares of company stock worth $249,511,188. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

