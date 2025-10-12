Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.25.
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
