Drake & Associates LLC Sells 8,999 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $324.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

