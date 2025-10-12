DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.1667.

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,351,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,674,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,757,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,664,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,896,000 after buying an additional 222,586 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,582,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,712,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.94%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

