DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

