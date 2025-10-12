Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $14.13. Oppenheimer now has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 210,969 shares trading hands.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John Cox acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 139,896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.