East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Position Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 5.4%

East West Bancorp stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

