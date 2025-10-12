Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.1429.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after buying an additional 2,563,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 322.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,234,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after buying an additional 2,468,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $23,744,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

