Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $81.55, but opened at $91.07. Elastic shares last traded at $87.42, with a volume of 1,167,811 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $106,232.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,711.26. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,050,409.84. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,792 shares of company stock worth $30,978,369. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,555,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Elastic by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its position in Elastic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 186,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

