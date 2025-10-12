Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.4% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 39,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,884,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $705.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $752.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.24.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total transaction of $372,112.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,016,834.74. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,946,219. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

