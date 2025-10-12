Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Cut to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.53.

Shares of ENB opened at C$66.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$55.53 and a twelve month high of C$70.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.81%.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

