Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$68.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.53.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Enbridge Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.81%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.
Featured Stories
