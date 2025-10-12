Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Endesa to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Endesa has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

