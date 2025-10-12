Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Cut to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 5.9%
ESI stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.07. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.18.
About Ensign Energy Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.