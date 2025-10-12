Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Cut to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 5.9%

ESI stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.07. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.18.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.