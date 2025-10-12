Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone Q1 Earnings

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $31.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $36.26. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2026 earnings at $26.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $35.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $52.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $146.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $34.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $33.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $38.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $57.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $164.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $194.88 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $51.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 price target (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,544.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 2.8%

AZO opened at $4,076.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,857.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,980.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,374,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,724,000 after buying an additional 935,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,870,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.