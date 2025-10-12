eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.4375.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of eToro Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of eToro Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eToro Group during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,875,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. eToro Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

