Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$74.50 to C$84.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.11.
The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 100.38%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.
