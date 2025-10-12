Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.0%

EXPE stock opened at $210.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $240.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.