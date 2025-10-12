Financial Contrast: United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) and Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and Buzzi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Buzzi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Buzzi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $317.72 million 10.83 $108.84 million $4.36 27.55 Buzzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Buzzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 35.57% 24.24% 22.20% Buzzi N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buzzi has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Buzzi on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A. was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. and changed its name to Buzzi S.p.A. in May 2023. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy. Buzzi S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Fimedi – S.P.A.

