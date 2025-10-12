Financial Survey: Lite Strategy (LITS) and Its Rivals

Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS – Get Free Report) is one of 450 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lite Strategy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lite Strategy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lite Strategy’s competitors have a beta of 10.34, meaning that their average stock price is 934% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lite Strategy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lite Strategy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lite Strategy Competitors 4780 9954 15974 366 2.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.63%. Given Lite Strategy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lite Strategy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

52.4% of Lite Strategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lite Strategy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lite Strategy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lite Strategy $65.30 million -$15.94 million -0.52 Lite Strategy Competitors $439.18 million -$68.87 million -9.40

Lite Strategy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lite Strategy. Lite Strategy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lite Strategy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lite Strategy N/A -69.70% -60.80% Lite Strategy Competitors -2,625.49% -359.63% -43.39%

Summary

Lite Strategy competitors beat Lite Strategy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lite Strategy

MEI Pharma, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies. It also develops ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation complex that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer; and Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Kyowa Kirin Company; a clinical collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd.; a license, development, manufacturing, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA; and a license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

