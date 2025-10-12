First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.80.

TSE AG opened at C$18.56 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$20.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.36. The company has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,856.00 and a beta of 1.60.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

