FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2025

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVRGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:FVR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $276.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.37%.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

