FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FVR
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.
FrontView REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:FVR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $276.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.
FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.37%.
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FrontView REIT
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.