FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FVR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:FVR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $276.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.37%.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.