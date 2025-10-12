FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AON Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.75. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AON’s FY2026 earnings at $18.46 EPS.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
AON Trading Down 0.2%
AON stock opened at $359.82 on Friday. AON has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in AON by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in AON by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
