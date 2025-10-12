FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:SKE Issued By Desjardins

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.40.

TSE SKE opened at C$25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.07.

In other news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 15,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.48, for a total transaction of C$307,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,627,009.67. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company’s primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

