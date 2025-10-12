FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AIG Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.34. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

American International Group stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 169.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American International Group by 175.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

