FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CarMax Issued By Zacks Research

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

CarMax Stock Down 2.3%

CarMax stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,996 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,298,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,666,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,998,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,431,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

