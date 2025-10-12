FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Dye & Durham Issued By Cormark

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DND. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Dye & Durham from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.43.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 8.6%

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.55. The firm has a market cap of C$451.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.