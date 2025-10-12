FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Energy Fuels Issued By B. Riley

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report released on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.2%

UUUU stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up –51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 27.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 218,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,949.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Bakken sold 4,629 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $55,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 108,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,804. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $6,782,959. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

