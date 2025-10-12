FY2026 EPS Estimates for Amgen Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $21.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.75. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.13 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

