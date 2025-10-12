FY2026 EPS Estimates for Certara Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Get Certara alerts:

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Certara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Certara’s FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CERT

Certara Stock Down 8.3%

Certara stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at $807,850.68. This represents a 40.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 11.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 44.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 50.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Certara by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.