FY2026 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Increased by B. Riley

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFR. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EFR opened at C$28.37 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$31.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total value of C$44,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,491.25. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$204,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 148,151 shares in the company, valued at C$3,031,910.22. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

