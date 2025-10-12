FY2026 EPS Estimates for Medpace Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $15.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.78. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2027 earnings at $17.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.99 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Research cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $501.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.92. Medpace has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $547.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total transaction of $772,896.48. Following the sale, the director owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,012.88. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,350. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

