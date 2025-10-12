FY2026 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Decreased by William Blair

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $410.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.54.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $241.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.14. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $407.09.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,034.18. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

